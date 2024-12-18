© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Explore Booksellers: Auden Schendler in conversation with Michael Miracle

Published December 18, 2024 at 12:31 PM MST

This event was recorded on December 17, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Aspen's own Auden Schendler discusses his book Terrible Beauty: Reckoning with Climate Complicity and Rediscovering Our Soul along with Michael Miracle.
