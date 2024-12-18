Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Explore Booksellers: Auden Schendler in conversation with Michael Miracle
This event was recorded on December 17, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Aspen's own Auden Schendler discusses his book Terrible Beauty: Reckoning with Climate Complicity and Rediscovering Our Soul along with Michael Miracle.