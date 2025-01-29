Naturalist Nights: Beavers are for Birds with Delia Malone

This event was recorded on January 23, 2025 at the Pitkin County Library as part of the 2025 Winter Naturalist Nights Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

About the Presentation

Bird populations are declining across North America primarily due to habitat loss. Beavers can help reverse those declines! Find out how you can help Roaring Fork Audubon help beavers to help birds.

About the Speaker

Delia Malone volunteers as vice-chair for Roaring Fork Audubon and works as an ecologist with the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, where she conducts biological surveys of upland, wetland and stream habitats and looking for rare plants, animals and natural communities. Her work across Colorado has brought her to the understanding of the need to rewild our landscape and our humanity by protecting and restoring our natural heritage. When she’s not birding, conducting biological surveys, or advocating for native wildlife, you can find her hiking the high ridges, canyons and deserts across Colorado.