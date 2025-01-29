© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Wilderness Workshop
Wilderness Workshop’s mission is to protect the wilderness, water, and wildlife of western Colorado’s public lands. The organization works across more than four million acres of public lands to ensure their ecological integrity. They have led efforts to designate more than half a million acres of Wilderness and hundreds of thousands of roadless areas in western Colorado. Their efforts focus on protecting public lands from threats such as industrial development, climate change, and short-term exploitation, but perhaps more important is what they protect public lands for – intact and thriving ecosystems, a livable planet for current and future generations, and the moment of awe that can only be experienced in a wild place. Learn more at wildernessworkshop.org.

Naturalist Nights: Beavers are for Birds with Delia Malone

Aspen Public Radio
Published January 27, 2025 at 2:50 PM MST

This event was recorded on January 23, 2025 at the Pitkin County Library as part of the 2025 Winter Naturalist Nights Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

About the Presentation

Bird populations are declining across North America primarily due to habitat loss. Beavers can help reverse those declines! Find out how you can help Roaring Fork Audubon help beavers to help birds.

About the Speaker

Delia Malone volunteers as vice-chair for Roaring Fork Audubon and works as an ecologist with the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, where she conducts biological surveys of upland, wetland and stream habitats and looking for rare plants, animals and natural communities. Her work across Colorado has brought her to the understanding of the need to rewild our landscape and our humanity by protecting and restoring our natural heritage. When she’s not birding, conducting biological surveys, or advocating for native wildlife, you can find her hiking the high ridges, canyons and deserts across Colorado.
