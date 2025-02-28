Aspen U Speaker Series: Impossible Dreams - The First Ascent of the East Face of MT Everest and Eradicating Blindness with Dr. Geoff Tabin

This event was recorded on February 27, 2025 at the Pitkin County Library, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Dr. Tabin is a distinguished ophthalmologist, humanitarian, and accomplished mountaineer. As the co-founder of the Cure Blindness Project, he has dedicated his life to eradicating preventable blindness in the developing world.

Tabin’s passion for mountain climbing led him to discover his professional career. He is the fourth person in the world to reach the tallest peak of each continent. After summiting Mt. Everest, Tabin spent time in Nepal and witnessed a Dutch team perform cataract surgery on a woman who had been struggling with curable blindness for years. He then understood his life calling.

Tabin is a Professor of Ophthalmology and Global Medicine at Stanford University, and has published over 45 peer-reviewed articles, two books, and a dozen book chapters. Join us for an inspirational evening discussing global health, adventure, and personal growth.