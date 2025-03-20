The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies is an exhibition space and center for the study of art and culture located in Aspen, Colorado. The Bayer Center is operated by the Aspen Institute and preserves the art and legacy of Herbert Bayer (1900–1985), an influential modern artist and designer who studied and taught at the Bauhaus before emigrating from Germany to the United States in 1938. After relocating to Colorado in 1946, Bayer helped lead the postwar revitalization of the city of Aspen, shaped the early artistic and programmatic vision of the Aspen Institute, and designed the historic Aspen Meadows campus between 1953 and 1973. Learn more at thebayercenter.org.
Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies: Just Our Type: Discovering Bauhaus Graphic Design
This event was recorded on March 13, 2025 at the Madeleine Albright Pavilion, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Join renowned curator, author and design expert Ellen Lupton for an exclusive exploration of the Bauhaus’s enduring legacy in graphic design and typography. Dive into the school’s iconic style through rare artifacts—books, course materials, promotional fliers, and more currently on view at the Bayer Center—and discover the dramatic stories of its lesser-known visionary teachers and students, including Friedl Dicker, Johannes Itten, Làszlò Moholy-Nagy, and Anni Albers. Trace the Bauhaus’s profound influence on modern design and typography, and understand why its relevance endures today. Watch the lecture.