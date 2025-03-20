Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies: Just Our Type: Discovering Bauhaus Graphic Design

This event was recorded on March 13, 2025 at the Madeleine Albright Pavilion, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Join renowned curator, author and design expert Ellen Lupton for an exclusive exploration of the Bauhaus’s enduring legacy in graphic design and typography. Dive into the school’s iconic style through rare artifacts—books, course materials, promotional fliers, and more currently on view at the Bayer Center—and discover the dramatic stories of its lesser-known visionary teachers and students, including Friedl Dicker, Johannes Itten, Làszlò Moholy-Nagy, and Anni Albers. Trace the Bauhaus’s profound influence on modern design and typography, and understand why its relevance endures today. Watch the lecture.