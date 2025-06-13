Aspen Institute: The New Menopause: Navigating Your Path Through Hormonal Change with Purpose, Power, and Facts

Featuring Dr. Mary Claire Haver, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and author of “The New Menopause,” in conversation with Soledad Hurst, philanthropist and former on-air reporter/anchor for Bloomberg TV. Drawing from the latest scientific research and insights from her book, Dr. Haver explores the complex and often misunderstood transition of perimenopause and menopause. She discusses the profound effects of hormonal shifts on metabolism, heart health, brain function, bone density, and overall well-being. With a focus on evidence-based strategies, she offers practical guidance on nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle choices that empower women to take control of their health and embrace this stage of life with confidence and vitality. Presented as part of the Advancing Women’s Health Series.