Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live from the 2025 Food & Wine Classic

Philanthropy, creativity, authenticity — and sparkling wine? It’s all covered in Aspen Public Radio’s broadcast from the 2025 Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, recorded live from the Grand Tasting Tent in Wagner Park on June 20.

Aspen Public Radio alum and freelance journalist Kaya Williams interviews a slate of chefs, restaurateurs, sommeliers and other stars of the food world about what it means to innovate and build community in the food and beverage industry.

This broadcast features conversations with local chef Mawa McQueen, Southern Smoke Foundation co-founders Lindsey Brown and chef Chris Shepherd, Anajak Thai chef Justin Piechetrungsi, “Somebody Feed Phil” host Phil Rosenthal, and sommelier and restauranteur June Rodil. The Classic runs June 20-22, 2025.

