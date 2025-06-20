© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live from the 2025 Food & Wine Classic

Published June 20, 2025 at 6:42 PM MDT
Host Kaya Williams speaks with Southern Smoke Foundation co-founders Lindsey Brown and chef Chris Shepherd during the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen on June 20, 2025.
Philanthropy, creativity, authenticity — and sparkling wine? It’s all covered in Aspen Public Radio’s broadcast from the 2025 Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, recorded live from the Grand Tasting Tent in Wagner Park on June 20.

Aspen Public Radio alum and freelance journalist Kaya Williams interviews a slate of chefs, restaurateurs, sommeliers and other stars of the food world about what it means to innovate and build community in the food and beverage industry.

This broadcast features conversations with local chef Mawa McQueen, Southern Smoke Foundation co-founders Lindsey Brown and chef Chris Shepherd, Anajak Thai chef Justin Piechetrungsi, “Somebody Feed Phil” host Phil Rosenthal, and sommelier and restauranteur June Rodil. The Classic runs June 20-22, 2025.
