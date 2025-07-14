Aspen Journalism: The state of independent journalism with ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg

Aspen Journalism presents “The state of independent journalism with ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg,” a free community event featuring Stephen Engelberg, Editor-in-Chief of ProPublica, in conversation with Curtis Wackerle, Editor and Executive Director of Aspen Journalism.

Aspen Journalism and ProPublica are both independent, nonprofit newsrooms that produce award-winning in-depth and investigative journalism, their work powered primarily through donations and provided to the larger media ecosystem in most cases for no cost. This model, first developed by ProPublica on the national level and adopted early on by Aspen Journalism on the local level, was established to ensure communities would always benefit from investigative reporting. It has been applied to newsrooms across the county.

Stephen Engelberg was the founding managing editor of ProPublica from 2008 to 2012 and became editor in chief on Jan. 1, 2013.

Reflecting on the state of independent journalism, Engelberg shares, "The changes emanating from Washington will have far-reaching effects on the lives of every American. News organizations like Aspen Journalism are going to be crucial in documenting the impact of the federal government's new priorities, from mass deportations to sharp cuts in the support of healthcare and education. At this moment of unprecedented polarization, the journalist's role in bringing to light the facts on which people will cast their votes is more important than ever. I look forward to discussing these issues and more with readers and supporters of Aspen Journalism."

“Independent, investigative journalism has always found a way, adapting to evolving needs and changing times,” shares Curtis Wackerle. “ProPublica is renowned for industry-changing ideas followed by the highest standard of execution, which Mr. Engelberg has been part of every step of the way. We are honored to bring this conversation with such an industry leader to our Roaring Fork Valley community.”

