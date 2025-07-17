Explore Booksellers: Rabbi Shira Stutman in conversation with Aspen Public Radio's Breeze Richardson

This event was recorded on July 15, 2025, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

For as long as Judaism has been a religion, “Jewish” has been a culture—one whose unique blend of ritual and realism has kept its people going for some 3,000 years. In The Jewish Way to a Good Life, Rabbi Shira Stutman visits ten realms where we all get lost on occasion, delivering spirited wisdom. For anyone seeking community, meaning, or simply “something more,” here are practical, time-tested ways to enrich our daily routines and engage those around us.