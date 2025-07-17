Explore Booksellers, a favorite destination for visitors and locals alike, has been an institution in the Aspen community for nearly 50 years. More than a bookstore, Explore is an intellectual gathering place that embodies the Aspen spirit - where books, ideas, and the free-flowing conversation they initiate are part of the environment. Explore Booksellers is owned by a non-profit organization in the Public Interest Network, which operates and supports organizations in 30 states committed to a shared vision of a better world and a strategic approach to social change. Part of their mission is to serve the Aspen community by hosting free literary events with local and visiting authors, educational events and workshops with a variety of speakers, round table discussions, and other programming with thought leaders of the day. Learn more at explorebooksellers.com.
Explore Booksellers: Rabbi Shira Stutman in conversation with Aspen Public Radio's Breeze Richardson
This event was recorded on July 15, 2025, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
For as long as Judaism has been a religion, “Jewish” has been a culture—one whose unique blend of ritual and realism has kept its people going for some 3,000 years. In The Jewish Way to a Good Life, Rabbi Shira Stutman visits ten realms where we all get lost on occasion, delivering spirited wisdom. For anyone seeking community, meaning, or simply “something more,” here are practical, time-tested ways to enrich our daily routines and engage those around us.