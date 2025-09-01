© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Institute Community Programs
The story of the Aspen Institute began in 1945, when Chicago businessman Walter Paepcke and his wife, Elizabeth, visited Aspen, Colorado, and were inspired by its natural beauty and potential as a gathering place for artists, academics, leaders, and musicians to explore the deeper values of society and culture. Their vision sparked what became known as the Aspen Idea: the belief that nurturing mind, body, and spirit leads to human flourishing. More than 75 years later, that vision continues through Aspen Community Programs, which offer locals and visitors year-round opportunities for civil dialogue, intellectual exploration, and meaningful connection. Designed for both adults and teens, the programs foster curiosity and conversation around the ideas shaping today’s world. Committed to accessibility and inclusion, Aspen Community Programs provide scholarships and affordable ticketing to ensure broad participation. Whether attending in person, tuning in online, or supporting the scholarship fund, audiences are invited to take part in this ongoing exchange of ideas.

Aspen Institute Community Programs: The Future of Journalism: Trust, Truth, and Technology in a Changing Media Landscape

Aspen Public Radio
Published August 1, 2025 at 2:55 PM MDT
Featuring Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, The New York Times Company, in conversation with Vivian Schiller, vice president and executive director of Aspen Digital, the Aspen Institute. In an age of AI-generated content, deep fakes, and the rapid spread of misinformation, the role of journalism as a pillar of democracy is being tested like never before. This discussion explores how news organizations are navigating these challenges, from maintaining trust and credibility to adapting to the digital revolution. What does responsible reporting look like in an era of information warfare? How can news organizations harness new technologies while safeguarding the truth? Presented as part of the Hurst Lecture Series in collaboration with Aspen Digital.
