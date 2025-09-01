Aspen Institute Community Programs: The Future of Journalism: Trust, Truth, and Technology in a Changing Media Landscape
Featuring Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, The New York Times Company, in conversation with Vivian Schiller, vice president and executive director of Aspen Digital, the Aspen Institute. In an age of AI-generated content, deep fakes, and the rapid spread of misinformation, the role of journalism as a pillar of democracy is being tested like never before. This discussion explores how news organizations are navigating these challenges, from maintaining trust and credibility to adapting to the digital revolution. What does responsible reporting look like in an era of information warfare? How can news organizations harness new technologies while safeguarding the truth? Presented as part of the Hurst Lecture Series in collaboration with Aspen Digital.