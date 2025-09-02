Aspen Institute Community Programs: Advancing America’s Prosperity
Featuring Jason Furman, Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy at Harvard University, and Paul Ryan, Partner at Solamere Capital and 54th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, in conversation with Melissa S. Kearney, Director of the Aspen Economic Strategy Group. The United States stands at a critical crossroads in safeguarding and advancing our nation’s prosperity at home and abroad. The Trump administration is taking an “America First” approach to global economic engagement, embracing a confrontational trade posture and stepping back from multilateral agreements. Congress has enacted sweeping legislation that extends tax cuts, creates new tax breaks, slashes funding for key programs like Medicaid and SNAP, and adds trillions to the national debt. At the same time, surging geopolitical tensions and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence are transforming the landscape for U.S. strategic competitiveness. This timely panel will explore what policymakers and business leaders should do to strengthen America’s economic edge, promote national interests, and ensure broad-based prosperity in the years ahead.