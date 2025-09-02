© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Institute Community Programs
The story of the Aspen Institute began in 1945, when Chicago businessman Walter Paepcke and his wife, Elizabeth, visited Aspen, Colorado, and were inspired by its natural beauty and potential as a gathering place for artists, academics, leaders, and musicians to explore the deeper values of society and culture. Their vision sparked what became known as the Aspen Idea: the belief that nurturing mind, body, and spirit leads to human flourishing. More than 75 years later, that vision continues through Aspen Community Programs, which offer locals and visitors year-round opportunities for civil dialogue, intellectual exploration, and meaningful connection. Designed for both adults and teens, the programs foster curiosity and conversation around the ideas shaping today’s world. Committed to accessibility and inclusion, Aspen Community Programs provide scholarships and affordable ticketing to ensure broad participation. Whether attending in person, tuning in online, or supporting the scholarship fund, audiences are invited to take part in this ongoing exchange of ideas.

Aspen Institute Community Programs: Advancing America’s Prosperity

Aspen Public Radio
Published August 8, 2025 at 9:40 PM MDT
Aspen Institute

Featuring Jason Furman, Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy at Harvard University, and Paul Ryan, Partner at Solamere Capital and 54th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, in conversation with Melissa S. Kearney, Director of the Aspen Economic Strategy Group. The United States stands at a critical crossroads in safeguarding and advancing our nation’s prosperity at home and abroad. The Trump administration is taking an “America First” approach to global economic engagement, embracing a confrontational trade posture and stepping back from multilateral agreements. Congress has enacted sweeping legislation that extends tax cuts, creates new tax breaks, slashes funding for key programs like Medicaid and SNAP, and adds trillions to the national debt. At the same time, surging geopolitical tensions and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence are transforming the landscape for U.S. strategic competitiveness. This timely panel will explore what policymakers and business leaders should do to strengthen America’s economic edge, promote national interests, and ensure broad-based prosperity in the years ahead.
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures