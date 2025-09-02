© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aspen Institute Community Programs
The story of the Aspen Institute began in 1945, when Chicago businessman Walter Paepcke and his wife, Elizabeth, visited Aspen, Colorado, and were inspired by its natural beauty and potential as a gathering place for artists, academics, leaders, and musicians to explore the deeper values of society and culture. Their vision sparked what became known as the Aspen Idea: the belief that nurturing mind, body, and spirit leads to human flourishing. More than 75 years later, that vision continues through Aspen Community Programs, which offer locals and visitors year-round opportunities for civil dialogue, intellectual exploration, and meaningful connection. Designed for both adults and teens, the programs foster curiosity and conversation around the ideas shaping today’s world. Committed to accessibility and inclusion, Aspen Community Programs provide scholarships and affordable ticketing to ensure broad participation. Whether attending in person, tuning in online, or supporting the scholarship fund, audiences are invited to take part in this ongoing exchange of ideas.

Aspen Institute Community Programs: Citizenship, Democracy, and America’s Role in the World

Aspen Public Radio
Published August 7, 2025 at 9:40 PM MDT
Aspen Institute

Featuring Dr. Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations and author of “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens,” in conversation with Wendell L. Willkie II, adjunct professor of law at New York University and adjunct fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. In a democracy facing growing polarization and global uncertainty, how should citizens engage to uphold democratic values at home and shape foreign policy abroad? Drawing insights from his latest book, Dr. Haass outlines the essential responsibilities and habits citizens must cultivate to strengthen democracy and maintain America’s international leadership. He explores connections between domestic civic engagement and the effectiveness of foreign policy, touching on themes such as informed participation, civil discourse, civic literacy, and the broader implications of citizenship for global stability and cooperation. Presented as part of the McCloskey Speaker Series.
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures