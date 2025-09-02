Aspen Institute Community Programs: Citizenship, Democracy, and America’s Role in the World
Featuring Dr. Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations and author of “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens,” in conversation with Wendell L. Willkie II, adjunct professor of law at New York University and adjunct fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. In a democracy facing growing polarization and global uncertainty, how should citizens engage to uphold democratic values at home and shape foreign policy abroad? Drawing insights from his latest book, Dr. Haass outlines the essential responsibilities and habits citizens must cultivate to strengthen democracy and maintain America’s international leadership. He explores connections between domestic civic engagement and the effectiveness of foreign policy, touching on themes such as informed participation, civil discourse, civic literacy, and the broader implications of citizenship for global stability and cooperation. Presented as part of the McCloskey Speaker Series.