The story of the Aspen Institute began in 1945, when Chicago businessman Walter Paepcke and his wife, Elizabeth, visited Aspen, Colorado, and were inspired by its natural beauty and potential as a gathering place for artists, academics, leaders, and musicians to explore the deeper values of society and culture. Their vision sparked what became known as the Aspen Idea: the belief that nurturing mind, body, and spirit leads to human flourishing. More than 75 years later, that vision continues through Aspen Community Programs, which offer locals and visitors year-round opportunities for civil dialogue, intellectual exploration, and meaningful connection. Designed for both adults and teens, the programs foster curiosity and conversation around the ideas shaping today’s world. Committed to accessibility and inclusion, Aspen Community Programs provide scholarships and affordable ticketing to ensure broad participation. Whether attending in person, tuning in online, or supporting the scholarship fund, audiences are invited to take part in this ongoing exchange of ideas.

Aspen Institute Community Programs: Navigating Disruption: Technology, Business, and the New Economic Landscape

Published July 25, 2025 at 9:53 PM MDT
Aspen Institute

Featuring Scott Galloway, best-selling author, professor of marketing at NYU Stern School of Business, and host of “The Prof G Pod” and “Pivot” podcasts, in conversation with Gillian Tett, columnist and member of the editorial board at the Financial Times. Widely recognized for his sharp insights into technology, business strategy, market dynamics, and consumer trends, Galloway explores how digital innovation is reshaping industries, economies, and society itself—covering everything from the rise of tech giants and shifts in consumer behavior to the implications of AI-driven disruption. With characteristic candor and clarity, he delves into how these shifts affect competition, policy, and everyday life, providing insights into how institutions, leaders, and citizens can adapt to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world. Presented as part of the Hurst Lecture Series.
