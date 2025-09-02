Aspen Institute Community Programs: Navigating Disruption: Technology, Business, and the New Economic Landscape
Featuring Scott Galloway, best-selling author, professor of marketing at NYU Stern School of Business, and host of “The Prof G Pod” and “Pivot” podcasts, in conversation with Gillian Tett, columnist and member of the editorial board at the Financial Times. Widely recognized for his sharp insights into technology, business strategy, market dynamics, and consumer trends, Galloway explores how digital innovation is reshaping industries, economies, and society itself—covering everything from the rise of tech giants and shifts in consumer behavior to the implications of AI-driven disruption. With characteristic candor and clarity, he delves into how these shifts affect competition, policy, and everyday life, providing insights into how institutions, leaders, and citizens can adapt to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world. Presented as part of the Hurst Lecture Series.