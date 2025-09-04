2025 Nonprofit Volunteer Fair Live Broadcast

Taking place as part of our 2025 Nonprofit Volunteer Fair, this special broadcast explored what it takes to build community, moderated by Aspen Public Radio Executive Director, Breeze Richardson.

Understanding that building community is critical to our overall wellbeing, studies have shown individual health and happiness are inextricably linked with our connections to others. Listen in as our expert panel speaks to how strong communities have a significant sense of purpose, foster connections between residents, and create opportunities for individuals to understand how their volunteering and financial support for the causes they love truly connects to the work of others and adds value to the whole.

Speakers:

Representative Elizabeth Velasco of Colorado's House District 57 is a wildland firefighter and public information officer, who runs an interpreting and translation agency and works every day to expand the electorate and deeply engage constituents in creating policy solutions

Erica Snow is the President & CEO of Aspen Community Foundation and has dedicated her career to social impact; she has worked in philanthropy, health, and human services for over two decades with a strong track record of maximizing community impact through strategic philanthropy, strong partnerships, and authentic collaboration