Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Miles Greenberg and Miranda Lash

Miles Greenberg is a performance artist and sculptor. His work consists of large-scale, sensorially immersive and site-specific environments revolving around the physical body in space. These installations are activated with often extreme durational performances that invoke the body as sculptural material, with the goal of making visible the poetics of the human form; particularly through the lens of the African diaspora. His performances are captured in real-time before the audience to generate later video works and sculptures. Rigorous and ritualistic in its methodology, Greenberg’s universe relies on slowness and the decay of form to heighten the audience’s sensitivities. The result is something akin to a ritual space that invites both the performer and the audience to navigate, decipher and honour the emotions, often beyond language, that reside and resonate in the body.

Miranda Lash is the Ellen Bruss Chief Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. Her recent accomplishments include acting as the Susan Brennan co-Artistic Director (alongside Ebony G. Patterson) of the 2024–2025 international art triennial Prospect.6 in New Orleans titled The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home. At MCA Denver she has organized the exhibitions Deborah Jack: The Haunting of Estuaries (opening in September 2025); Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face (2025, co-organized with Leilani Lynch); Cowboy (2023, co-organized with Nora Burnett Abrams); Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe (2023); Clarissa Tossin: Falling from Earth (2022); Eamon Ore-Giron: Competing with Lighting / Rivalizando con el relampágo (2022); and Jason Moran: Bathing the Room with Blues (2021). Lash currently serves on the board of the Joan Mitchell Foundation and was a 2022 Fellow with the Center for Curatorial Leadership.