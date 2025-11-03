© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Special Broadcast: Roaring Fork School Board candidates debate in Glenwood Springs in an election forum

Aspen Public Radio
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:22 PM MST
Roaring Fork School board candidates (from left to right) Jodi Barr, Tammy Nimmo, Kathryn Kuhlenberg, and Elizabeth Taylor participate in an election forum at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs on Oct. 16. Taylor is challenging incumbent Kuhlenberg for the District E seat and Barr and Nimmo are running for the District A seat currently held by outgoing board member Kenny Teitler.
Eleanor Bennett
/
Aspen Journalism & Aspen Public Radio
Roaring Fork School board candidates (from left to right) Jodi Barr, Tammy Nimmo, Kathryn Kuhlenberg, and Elizabeth Taylor participate in an election forum at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs on Oct. 16. Taylor is challenging incumbent Kuhlenberg for the District E seat and Barr and Nimmo are running for the District A seat currently held by outgoing board member Kenny Teitler.

Jodi Barr, Tammy Nimmo, Kathryn Kuhlenberg and Elizabeth Taylor are running for two seats on the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education. In an election forum on Oct. 16, the candidates shared their opinions and ideas on school safety, achievement gaps and other hot-button education issues.
Tags
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures Elections 2025