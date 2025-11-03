Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Special Broadcast: Roaring Fork School Board candidates debate in Glenwood Springs in an election forum
Jodi Barr, Tammy Nimmo, Kathryn Kuhlenberg and Elizabeth Taylor are running for two seats on the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education. In an election forum on Oct. 16, the candidates shared their opinions and ideas on school safety, achievement gaps and other hot-button education issues.