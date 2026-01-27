Naturalist Nights: “Ecology and Resilience of Pinyon-Juniper Woodlands under Global Change” with Dr. Miranda Redmond

About the Presentation

Pinyon-juniper woodlands are among the most extensive and ecologically diverse ecosystem type in the southwestern United States. They support the largest remaining tracts of mature and old-growth forest in the country and are culturally important to many Indigenous peoples in the region. This talk explores the ecology of these woodlands, the challenges they face through various global change pressures, and ongoing stewardship and research efforts to sustain their resilience for future generations.

About the Speaker

Dr. Miranda Redmond is a forest ecologist whose research explores how climate change and disturbances shape forest and woodland ecosystems to develop ecologically sound and culturally informed management practices. Her research has been published in various renowned journals, including Nature Climate Change, Global Change Biology, and Journal of Ecology. She is an Associate Professor of Forest Science and Climate Change in the department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at UC Berkeley, where she teaches forest ecology and silviculture, mentoring students in ecosystem science and applied forest ecology.