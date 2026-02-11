Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Artist Lecture with Wu Chi-Tsung

This event was recorded January 20, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Wu Chi-Tsung (b. 1981, Taipei) graduated from the Taipei National University of the Arts in 2004 and is currently based in Taipei. His practice encompasses photography, video, installation, and experimental ink art, with a particular focus on reinterpreting traditional Asian art in contemporary contexts and on the dynamic nature of the image across technology, medium, and perception.

Grounded in temporality, materiality, and the act of viewing, his work explores how perception is formed and where the limits of sensory awareness lie. He utilized xuan paper, nineteenth-century cyanotype techniques, and contemporary methods to develop a distinctive visual language that interwines temporal structures with physical layers. Through these explorations, Wu reflects on the emergence and dissolution of images, responding to humanity’s pursuit of vision, history, and reality in the age of images.

Wu’s practice does not treat East and West, old and new, or tradition and the contemporary as opposites; rather, it moves fluidly between them, extending and transforming across their boundaries. From analogue to digital, he examines how images in a rapidly shifting environment preserve, reconstruct, or rewrite the realities they once embodied. He investigates how modes of image production shape perception and memory, focusing on the recording of light, the variations that arise through reproduction, and the reconfiguration of visual experience under technological intervention.

