Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Artist Lecture with Alex Hedison

This event was recorded February 10, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Alex Hedison is an artist and filmmaker living and working in Los Angeles. For the past twenty years, Alex Hedison has worked primarily with large and medium format cameras, in an effort to address the interstices between tradition and novelty by exploring the transitions between the two. She presents her work in series, and her photographs are a direct encounter between the individual and the immensity of the landscape. Her most recent work, A Brief Infinity (2022) explored cameraless techniques including chemigrams and hand-painted surfaces.

In 2024, Hedison directed ALOK, a documentary short film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film will be shown as part of the Sundance Shorts Tour at the Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, OH; PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA; and the IFC Center in New York City; among others.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Hedison received her BA from Antioch University (2021) and previously studied at UCLA (1991) and SUNY Purchase (1989). Since 2017, she has received solo exhibitions with H Gallery, Paris; Von Lintel Gallery, Los Angeles; and recently with Shinsegae Gallery in Seoul, Korea. Her work was included in The Stubborn Influence of Painting, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, Colorado (2021), The Useful and the Decorative, The Landing, Los Angeles (2017); and Cadavre Exquis, Craig Krull Gallery, Santa Monica; among others.

Hedison’s photographs are in the permanent collection of The Grunwald Center at the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; Beth Rudin DeWoody/Bunker Art Space, West Palm Beach; and Barclays Capital, London. Learn more about Alex’s work.

