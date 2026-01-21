Remittances to Mexico down in 2025 compared to previous year

Remittances, or the money immigrants send back to their countries of origin, dropped to Mexico in 2025.

Mexico's central bank says remittances to the country through November 2025 were around 5% lower than the previous year.

The dip comes as U.S. immigration officials conduct raids across the United States, including at workplaces. Some immigrants in the U.S. have said they stay home to avoid being apprehended.

Mexico received around $56 billion in remittances from January through November last year, less than the nearly $60 billion it received in that period in 2024. November marked the eighth straight month of declining remittances to Mexico.

That money is an important part of the economy in Mexico. A report from the bank BBVA shows more than a million people in Mexico are out of poverty thanks to remittances.

