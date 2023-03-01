'No threat found' after Aspen schools enter 'secure' mode Wednesday morning

This story was last updated at 11:49 a.m.

Law enforcement officials have determined there is no active threat at Aspen schools and operations are back to usual business after campuses entered "secure" mode Wednesday morning.

"We have confirmed there is no threat at the Aspen Schools, and the schools are released to normal business," the latest Pitkin Alert stated at 10:44 a.m. "We will retain a law enforcement presence at the campus throughout the day. School will stay in session and there is no need to pick up your children."

In a Facebook post at 10:45 a.m. the Aspen School District noted that “school is in session” and “everyone is safe.”

The Aspen School District campus entered “secure” mode earlier Wednesday morning after receiving another threat call, according to the district website and a Pitkin Alert sent at 10:06 a.m. The Aspen Community School, which is part of the district but located in Woody Creek, was also under “secure” protocols, according to the school’s principal Casey White.

The private Aspen Country Day School on Castle Creek Road entered “secure” mode this morning as well, according to communication to parents. An update sent around 10:45 a.m. noted that the "secure" protocols had ended at Aspen Country Day School and "law enforcement has cleared our campus to return to normal."

The Pitkin Alert from 10:06 a.m. indicates officials "believe this is a similar false call as was last week."

Law enforcement was present at Basalt schools but on campus, "business is as usual,” the alert stated.

According to the Denver Post, multiple schools across the state were also temporarily placed under “secure” status due to similar “false threats” Wednesday morning.

A security update from Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez indicated that the district has been made aware of the threat made to Aspen School District on March 1.

“According to law enforcement, this appears to be the same message or recording that was previously determined to be a hoax,” Rodriguez wrote in the update timestamped to 10:06 a.m. “Out of an abundance of caution, there will be increased law enforcement presence at our schools today, and we will be ready to implement safety protocols if needed. We are working very closely with law enforcement agencies today regarding this situation and will share any updates if we have them.”

As of 10:20 a.m. the Aspen School District website stated secure protocols meant "business as usual" inside classrooms. Students and staff remained inside and outside doors were locked while law enforcement responded. Parents were told to not come to the school.

This is the second threat in two weeks to Aspen schools. On Feb. 22, Aspen School District entered lockdown protocols in response to a school shooting threat.

Officials said they believe that threat last week was unsubstantiated, and CPR reported that Aspen was one of at least a dozen districts that placed schools into lockdown or secure mode due to similar bogus threats last week.