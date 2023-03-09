Man dies from tree collision accident at Snowmass Ski Area

A skier died after hitting a tree on the intermediate Lower Green Cabin run at Snowmass Ski Area Thursday.

Ski patrol got a call about the accident at 1:21 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:25 p.m., according to a statement from Aspen Skiing Company’s Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle.

The 71-year-old man “had collided with a tree and was unresponsive when patrol arrived,” according to the statement. “CPR was in progress and patrol took over treatment and began advanced lifesaving (ALS) procedures. After consulting with doctors at Aspen Valley Hospital, ALS was stopped and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s body was transported to the Snowmass Clinic at the base of the ski area to await the arrival of the Pitkin County Coroner, according to the statement and reporting from the Aspen Daily News.

“He was apparently skiing alone and was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident,” the statement reads. “This is a sad and tragic accident and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

The Lower Green Cabin run takes skiers and snowboarders past the base of the Sheer Bliss chairlift and toward the base of the Coney Glade chairlift, below which skiers can access Fanny Hill and the Snowmass Mall and Base Village.

SkiCo did not release the identity of the man.

The death marks the third fatality related to an inbounds accident at an Aspen- Snowmass mountain this season.

In January, a man died in a terrain park crash at Snowmass and another man died from injuries sustained in an earlier collision with a tree at Aspen Highlands.