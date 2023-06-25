James Crown, owner of Aspen Skiing Company, dies in crash at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek

This is a developing story. Aspen Public Radio will update it as more information becomes available.

James S. Crown, a prominent member of the Crown family of Chicago that owns the Aspen Skiing Company, died on Sunday after a single-vehicle accident at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek.

He was 70, and Sunday was his birthday.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Crown failed to navigate a turn, and collided with an impact barrier.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy, but the sheriff's office says "multiple blunt force trauma is evident" and the manner was an accident. The incident is being investigated by the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, Sheriff's Office, and Colorado State Patrol.

A SkiCo spokesperson provided the following statement from the Crown family: "The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown in an accident earlier today. The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. Further details regarding plans for a memorial to remember Jim’s remarkable life will be released at a later date.”

Crown participated in a public re-christening of Lift 1A on Aspen Mountain on its 75th anniversary in January, 2022.

In addition to serving as the managing partner at SkiCo, Crown was also chairman and chief executive officer of Henry Crown and Company, the Crown family's privately owned company which invests in public and private securities, real estate, and operating companies.

According to his bio from the Aspen Institute's web page, he was also chairman emeritus of The Aspen Institute, lead director of General Dynamics Corporation, and a director of JPMorgan Chase.

"Crown was born in Chicago in 1953, the son of Lester and Renée (Schine) Crown," the Institute bio says. "He earned a B.A. in political science in 1976 from Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts. He received his law degree in 1980 from Stanford Law School, where he was projects editor of the Stanford Law Review and a member of the Stanford Public Interest Law Foundation.

"Upon graduating from law school, Crown joined Salomon Brothers Inc, in New York City, as an associate. He became a vice president of the Capital Markets Service Group in January 1983. In April 1985 he returned to Chicago to join his family’s investment firm.

"Crown has been married to the former Paula Hannaway since 1985. He and Paula have four children."