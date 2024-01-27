© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Skier dies after colliding with tree at Aspen Highlands

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published January 27, 2024 at 5:35 PM MST
A 22-year-old woman died after skiing into a tree at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, according to a press release from the Aspen Skiing Company.

The incident occurred on the intermediate Exhibition run around 11:26 a.m. Ski patrol responded promptly after receiving the call and found the woman “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to the release..

They initiated advanced life saving measures “immediately” and maintained contact with the emergency room doctor at Aspen Valley Hospital, but the woman did not survive. She was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:02 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time,” SkiCo’s Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle wrote in the release.

This is the first fatality of the season at any Aspen Snowmass ski area, Hanle confirmed.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Pitkin County coroner Steve Ayers said officials were still working on contacting her next of kin.
