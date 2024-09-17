© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Semi crash led to extended closure of I-70 eastbound Tuesday; injured driver aided by first responders and bystanders

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published September 17, 2024 at 1:25 PM MDT
A commercial semi truck crashed through a guard rail of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, prompting an extended closure. Westbound lanes reopened about two hours later, but eastbound lanes remained closed well into the evening.
Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation
The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon were closed for nearly 12 hours on Tuesday after a major semi truck crash injured its driver and blocked the roadway. A single eastbound lane reopened shortly after 9 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation's COTrip.org. One lane was still closed at that time due to debris on the road.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m., according to CDOT. The truck was traveling in the westbound lanes and drove through the guardrail, landing on the lanes of the lower eastbound deck and prompting a closure in both directions.

According to the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, the driver was trapped and unconscious — and would have remained so for longer if onlookers hadn’t stepped in to help. The district’s division chief of operations witnessed the accident, and with the help of four bystanders, they were able to extricate the driver and begin medical care immediately.

"In emergency situations like this, it’s vital to remember that acting quickly, safely, and working together can save lives," the district wrote in a Facebook post. "If you witness an accident, ensure you call 911 first, and only assist if it’s safe to do so. Your actions could make all the difference."

Westbound lanes reopened about two hours after the crash, with reduced speed limits in place and some traffic impacts.

Meanwhile, drivers heading eastbound were required to seek an alternate route. The northern detour could add several hours of drive time, accessed through Rifle, Craig and Steamboat before reconnecting to I-70 in Silverthorne.

Independence Pass, accessed via Aspen, served as an alternate route for passenger cars; no vehicles over 35 feet in length are permitted on the pass.

This story was last updated around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Additional travel information is available at cotrip.org.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
