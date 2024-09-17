Semi crash led to extended closure of I-70 eastbound Tuesday; injured driver aided by first responders and bystanders

The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon were closed for nearly 12 hours on Tuesday after a major semi truck crash injured its driver and blocked the roadway. A single eastbound lane reopened shortly after 9 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation's COTrip.org. One lane was still closed at that time due to debris on the road.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m., according to CDOT. The truck was traveling in the westbound lanes and drove through the guardrail, landing on the lanes of the lower eastbound deck and prompting a closure in both directions.

According to the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, the driver was trapped and unconscious — and would have remained so for longer if onlookers hadn’t stepped in to help. The district’s division chief of operations witnessed the accident, and with the help of four bystanders, they were able to extricate the driver and begin medical care immediately.

"In emergency situations like this, it’s vital to remember that acting quickly, safely, and working together can save lives," the district wrote in a Facebook post. "If you witness an accident, ensure you call 911 first, and only assist if it’s safe to do so. Your actions could make all the difference."

Westbound lanes reopened about two hours after the crash, with reduced speed limits in place and some traffic impacts.

Meanwhile, drivers heading eastbound were required to seek an alternate route. The northern detour could add several hours of drive time, accessed through Rifle, Craig and Steamboat before reconnecting to I-70 in Silverthorne.

Independence Pass, accessed via Aspen, served as an alternate route for passenger cars; no vehicles over 35 feet in length are permitted on the pass.