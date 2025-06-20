UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted at Cottonwood Creek fire

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE 11 P.M.

Interstate 70 and Highway 6 have reopened in both directions in the Rulison area. According to WildCAD, the fire is now 83 acres.

UPDATE 9 P.M.

The evacuation order has been lifted, according to Watch Duty.

Interstate 70 westbound and both lanes of Highway 6 are closed between mile markers 75 and 87 from Parachute to West Rifle due to a Cottonwood Creek fire, according to a Garfield County alert.

An evacuation order is in place for the Rulison Area one mile east and west of 81, according to Watch Duty.

The evacuation center is at the Garfield County Fairgrounds.