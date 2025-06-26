Fire between Rifle and Parachute spurs evacuations, other blazes near Gypsum shut down I-70 westbound lanes

Updated 3:50 p.m.

According to Watch Duty, a wildfire tracking app, incident command is now referring to this as the "Hilltop Fire."

Updated at 3:37 p.m.

Incident command is evacuating the area of Colorado Highways 309 and 320 due to a vegetation fire. Responding agencies have reported the fire is now 100 acres in size, quickly moving, and they are referring to the blaze as the 320 Fire.

Anyone east of the fire should evacuate to the fairgrounds in Rifle. If west of the fire, evacuate to Cottonwood Park/Parachute Fairgrounds.

A pre-evacuation order is also in effect for anyone more than a mile but less than two miles from the fire.

As of 3:06 p.m., firefighters were requesting an air tanker for the blaze near Rulison between Rifle and Parachute, according to Watch Duty, a wildfire tracking app.

Crews are also responding to four spot fires along I-70 near Gypsum, which has closed I-70 westbound lanes.

Motorists can use Highway 6 as a detour, and eastbound lanes remain open at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.