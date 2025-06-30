Brush fire on Snowmass Creek Road "knocked out"

Updated 8:12 p.m.

Snowmass Creek Road reopened to all traffic, according to a Pitkin Alert sent at 8:09 p.m.

Updated 6:06 p.m.

Firefighters have "knocked out" the fire on Snowmass Creek Road at about 5 acres, according to Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, a spokesperson said firefighters first responded to a vehicle fire in the area, quickly extinguishing a small blaze. Within minutes of containment, the passenger van exploded, and the fire quickly spread to dry vegetation nearby.

The second fire required a more coordinated response from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Aspen Fire Protection District, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, White River National Forest, Upper Colorado River Fire Interagency Management Unit, and the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Incident Commander Chance Goldyn said, "the fire spread quickly due to the current weather conditions."

Snowmass Creek Road will be closed for several more hours while firefighters mop up the fire and ensure it's contained.

Updated 5:36 p.m.

According to Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations at the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, authorities considered issuing pre-evacuations earlier this afternoon. But when air support arrived and the wind changed, the fire stopped growing. No evacuations are currently in place.

Firefighters are on the ground using hand suppression tools and establishing a perimeter with chainsaws. Fire officials will continue to monitor the blaze overnight for hot spots.

Updated at 5:00 p.m.

A brush fire has broken out off of Snowmass Creek Road, about six miles south of the Old Snowmass Market.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue is on the scene with mutual aid provided by the Aspen Fire Protection District.

Authorities received a call at 2:12 p.m. regarding smoke in the area. They believe a van caught fire and spread to the surrounding vegetation on private land.

Two single-engine air tankers, in addition to a helicopter, have responded to try to extinguish the blaze.

According to Watch Duty, a wildfire tracking app, the fire is approximately 1 acre as of 3:35 p.m.

Snowmass Creek Road remains closed while crews try to contain the fire.

