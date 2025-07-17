Highway 6 reopen after brush fire near Parachute forces evacuations

Updated 11:00 p.m.

Highway 6 was reopened in both directions as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Updated 6:00 p.m.

A quickly-moving brush fire burning just south of I-70 between Parachute and Rulison has prompted evacuation orders and closed Highway 6.

Residents within a one-mile radius of 1800 County Road 309 are under evacuation orders from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. Those within a two-mile radius are in a pre-evacuation status.

The fire was originally reported at two acres, but has now grown to 310 acres, according to the Watch Duty fire monitoring app.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Parachute and Rulison.

The Cottonwood Park Rodeo Grounds is open for evacuated livestock, according to the Garfield County Emergency Operations Center.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. Thursday.