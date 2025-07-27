Wildfire contained west of Silt

2:57 p.m.

According to radio traffic, the fire has been contained and units are working to mop up the area.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 remain closed at this time. Emergency responders did not provide an estimated time of reopening.

2:48 p.m.

I-70 westbound lanes have reopened west of Silt, according to Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority. Eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.

Watch Duty, a wildfire tracking app, reported the fire had spread one acre as of 2:32 p.m.

2:19 p.m.

A wildfire west of Silt broke out earlier this afternoon, shutting down I-70 in both directions between mile markers 94 and 97.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.