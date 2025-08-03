Fire forces evacuations in Missouri Heights area

Updated at 1:45 p.m.

The Coulter Creek Fire has burned roughly 30-45 acres and is 0% contained, according to Jenny Cutright, Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer for Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.

Cutright said there are air and ground resources working on the fire. That includes a "back burn," meaning firefighters are burning surrounding vegetation to stop the fire growth.

Cutright also strongly encouraged locals to sign up for emergency alerts, to receive the most up-to-date information.

Updated at 1:00 p.m.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office has issued immediate evacuation orders for residents east of County Road 100 to Upper Cattle Creek, which includes the Panorama subdivision, and the Ranch at Coulter Creek subdivision due to a fire in the area.

Roaring Fork High School is the designated evacuation center, according to the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.

Authorities reported they were responding to a wildland fire north of Panorama drive in Carbondale around 11:30 Sunday morning. The Coulter Creek Fire, as it's now being called, has grown from 5 to 20 acres, according to the Watch Duty fire monitoring app.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

