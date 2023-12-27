© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Kyle Blumberg and Ari Zebersky

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published December 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM MST
Kyle Blumberg (right, in foreground), ski instructor Paul Britt (center), and Blumberg’s roommate Ari Zebersky ride the Summit Express chairlift at Buttermilk Mountain on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Blumberg was heading up for his first ski run on the ‘real mountain’ after a morning of practice at the base.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Kyle Blumberg (right, in foreground), ski instructor Paul Britt (center), and Blumberg’s roommate Ari Zebersky ride the Summit Express chairlift at Buttermilk Mountain on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Blumberg was heading up for his first ski run on the ‘real mountain’ after a morning of practice at the base. 

On a warm and sunny Friday afternoon, Buttermilk Mountain was bustling with beginners like Kyle Blumberg.

Blumberg, who lives in New York, has been snowboarding for a few years. But this year, some family and friends convinced him to try skiing, too. After a morning of practice down at the base of the mountain, Blumberg was heading up the Summit Express chairlift for his first-ever ski run from the top.

“It's awesome, I'm excited,” Blumberg said on the lift. “And (it’s) time for the real mountain now.”

Blumberg said it felt good to be a beginner again. The process involved some trial and error, but he was getting plenty of tips and encouragement from his instructor, Paul Britt.

“I think falling is important to learning,” Blumberg said. “And learning the actual basics, and getting taught by someone is super important. … I think it's been pretty easy so far, but I think I'm going to get to really test what I learned on this actual slope.”

Blumberg’s roommate, skier Ari Zebersky, was also on the lift. He seemed eager to witness his friend’s progress — even if it involved some “pizza” and “french fries” skiing technique.

“As long as you're with good company, good people, it's always a great time,” Zebersky said.
Tags
Outdoors Lift LinesHomepageSki Culture
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
See stories by Kaya Williams