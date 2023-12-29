© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Paul Britt

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published December 29, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST
Ski instructor Paul Britt rides the Summit Express chairlift at Buttermilk Mountain on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Britt learned to ski about 30 years ago in North Carolina and has been hooked on the sport ever since.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Buttermilk ski instructor Paul Britt can still recall the moment he got hooked on the sport about 30 years ago in the mountains of North Carolina.

“I can remember the very first experience that I had skiing at four, going on five years old — pizza, french fries, magic carpet — and a deep knowing that originates at that young of an age that it was something that I would always do,” Britt said in an interview on the Summit Express chairlift at Buttermilk last week.

He finds inspiration in the Roaring Fork Valley locals who ski well into their golden years. Seeing others on the slopes in their 60s, 70s and 80s has inspired Britt’s own commitment to the sport, he said.

“Years ago, I was house sitting for an old (ski) pro who'd had both knees replaced. He was back on snow, skiing quite well that winter. … And he said, ‘You cannot give these things that you love up because you don't have time or energy, and tell yourself that you're going to come back to them when you retire, when you have more time,’” Britt recalled. “‘Because you won't get them back. You have to keep doing it. You have to keep moving.’”
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
