Lift Lines: William and Nicolas Bieber

For two young ski racers on vacation at Snowmass Ski Area, the fun of skiing is only part of the allure.

William Bieber, a 9-year-old from New York, said his favorite part of the sport is “winning” — that’s what keeps him coming out on the mountain. His 7-year-old brother Nicolas likes it too, but he doesn’t mind losing, either, “because if you lose, you learn from your loss, and if you win, it’s just like, ‘congratulations.’”

The Biebers have both been skiing since they were just 2 years old, and they have some advice for other kids who want to start racing.

“Train really hard,” William said on the Village Express chairlift on Tuesday. “And do not give up if you lose, or you get like, not first place, or not second place, or not third place or not fourth place, or not fifth place.”

In other words: Just keep at it until you rise to the top of the podium.

Nicolas agrees.

“In ski racing, just never quit,” he said. With a little determination, he said, you can do it your entire life — “til you’re like, 180,” he joked.