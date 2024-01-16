© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Mike Fiske

By Kaya Williams
Published January 16, 2024
Skier Mike Fiske rides the Big Burn chairlift at Snowmass Ski Area on Jan. 16, 2024. Fiske appreciates the “freedom” of skiing — plus the scenery, the people and the exercise, he said.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Skier Mike Fiske rides the Big Burn chairlift at Snowmass Ski Area on Jan. 16, 2024. Fiske appreciates the “freedom” of skiing — plus the scenery, the people and the exercise, he said.

Sunshine and blue skies greeted skiers and snowboarders at Snowmass on Tuesday after a stormy weekend covered the slopes with fresh powder.

Mike Fiske, of Basalt, was taking it all in on the Big Burn chairlift.

He’s been skiing for almost 50 years, most of them here in the Roaring Fork Valley. And he’s well aware of the challenges locals face because of the high cost of living and limited housing.

It can take some luck to make a life here, he said, but that life can come with great rewards, too. While it’s easy to say we’re spoiled by the surroundings, Fiske prefers another word: Grateful.

“Hopefully (gratitude’s) a passive thing, we just automatically appreciate it,” he added. “But if not, it’s easy to see how lucky we are.”
Kaya Williams
