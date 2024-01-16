Lift Lines: Mike Fiske

Sunshine and blue skies greeted skiers and snowboarders at Snowmass on Tuesday after a stormy weekend covered the slopes with fresh powder.

Mike Fiske, of Basalt, was taking it all in on the Big Burn chairlift.

He’s been skiing for almost 50 years, most of them here in the Roaring Fork Valley. And he’s well aware of the challenges locals face because of the high cost of living and limited housing.

It can take some luck to make a life here, he said, but that life can come with great rewards, too. While it’s easy to say we’re spoiled by the surroundings, Fiske prefers another word: Grateful.

“Hopefully (gratitude’s) a passive thing, we just automatically appreciate it,” he added. “But if not, it’s easy to see how lucky we are.”