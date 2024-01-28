© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen’s Alex Ferreira wins X Games gold (again) with support from a hometown crowd

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published January 28, 2024 at 9:01 PM MST
Freestyle skiers Alex Ferreira, of Aspen, and Hanna Faulhaber, of Basalt, smile for a photo after Ferreira’s win in the X Games men’s ski SuperPipe on Jan. 28, 2024. Ferreira earned his fourth X Games gold medal at Buttermilk Mountain over the weekend; Faulhaber had to sit out the competition due to injury and cheered for her fellow athletes as a spectator this year.
Aspen’s own Alex Ferreira took home X Games gold last night, with another win in the men’s ski SuperPipe competition. It’s Ferreira’s third X Games gold medal; he also has two silver, and two bronze medals, all in the SuperPipe event.

But it’s been a while since he stood on top of the podium here at Buttermilk. After his last X Games SuperPipe win in 2020, he finished near the bottom of the field in 2021 — then opted out of the X Games the year after that, to rest and recover from injuries before the Olympics. And he had a rough crash in the pipe last year, finishing eighth out of eight competitors.

In an interview last night, Ferreira told Aspen Public Radio it was a “beautiful” feeling to be back on top. The event went just as he dreamed it would, he said.

Aspen freestyle skier Alex Ferreira competes in the X Games men’s ski SuperPipe at Buttermilk Mountain on Jan. 28, 2024. Ferreira’s fourth win in the event earned big cheers from a hometown crowd.
Aspen freestyle skier Alex Ferreira competes in the X Games men’s ski SuperPipe at Buttermilk Mountain on Jan. 28, 2024. Ferreira’s fourth win in the event earned big cheers from a hometown crowd.

Some of his young fans from the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club were stoked to witness the win, too.

Parker, Jens and Scott, all 9-year-old freestyle skiers, said they were inspired by Ferreira’s performance. In unison, all three shouted that it felt “great” to see an AVSC alum on top of the podium. And seeing athletes like Ferreira soaring to new heights helped them feel like they might be able to land big tricks too.

Ferreira won the SuperPipe competition with tricks like a 1620 — that’s four and a half rotations. His fans are working up to it, with 180s, 360s and tail grabs.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
