Lift Lines: Lexi Meiso and Stella Sgroi

More than 50 Girl Scouts were at the Winter X Games in Aspen this weekend to cheer for the athletes competing in extreme skiing and snowboarding events.

At the base of Buttermilk Mountain, the scouts held up signs like “Girls Rule,” “Slay, Queen” and “She’s on X Games Mode” — a reference to a classic meme. They had VIP access to watch the first-ever women’s “knuckle huck” competition, where skiers and snowboarders launched into frontflips, 360s and other gymnastic feats using the rollover the “Big Air” jump.

Lexi Meiseo, a 12-year-old Girl Scout Cadet from Basalt, was part of the crowd.

“I think it's really cool,” she said. “And it's crazy how they can do such cool stuff. … It's awesome seeing the women do it, because it shows that they can do anything.”

Meiso isn’t so sure she’s ready to try a “knuckle huck” yet.

A lot of the Girl Scouts, including 13-year-old Stella Sgroi were impressed by the courage it takes to attempt these daring tricks.

“I think it'd be pretty scary, but I also think it would be really fun,” Sgroi said.

The 2024 Winter X Games wrapped up on Sunday.