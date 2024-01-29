© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Lexi Meiso and Stella Sgroi

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:35 PM MST
Girl Scouts hold up encouraging signs at the X Games at Buttermilk Mountain on Jan. 27, 2024. There were dozens of scouts in attendance to watch the first-ever women’s “Knuckle Huck” competition and other events.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Girl Scouts hold up encouraging signs at the X Games at Buttermilk Mountain on Jan. 27, 2024. There were dozens of scouts in attendance to watch the first-ever women’s “Knuckle Huck” competition and other events.

More than 50 Girl Scouts were at the Winter X Games in Aspen this weekend to cheer for the athletes competing in extreme skiing and snowboarding events.

At the base of Buttermilk Mountain, the scouts held up signs like “Girls Rule,” “Slay, Queen” and “She’s on X Games Mode” — a reference to a classic meme. They had VIP access to watch the first-ever women’s “knuckle huck” competition, where skiers and snowboarders launched into frontflips, 360s and other gymnastic feats using the rollover the “Big Air” jump.

Lexi Meiseo, a 12-year-old Girl Scout Cadet from Basalt, was part of the crowd.

“I think it's really cool,” she said. “And it's crazy how they can do such cool stuff. … It's awesome seeing the women do it, because it shows that they can do anything.”

Meiso isn’t so sure she’s ready to try a “knuckle huck” yet.

A lot of the Girl Scouts, including 13-year-old Stella Sgroi were impressed by the courage it takes to attempt these daring tricks.

“I think it'd be pretty scary, but I also think it would be really fun,” Sgroi said.

The 2024 Winter X Games wrapped up on Sunday.
Tags
Outdoors HomepageLocal NewsSki Culture
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
See stories by Kaya Williams