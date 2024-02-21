Lift Lines: Kim Reichhelm

Kim Reichhelm is a legend in the world of extreme skiing: She’s a two-time world champion, and has spent the last 35 years leading women’s ski adventures to the mountains of Japan, Greenland, Chile, and Aspen. She likes to push the envelope — to pursue goals “beyond the best of my possible ability” — but she also recognizes the value in having fun on the mountain.

“Skiing isn't just about how many rounds we make, or how much vertical we skied,” Reichhelm said Wednesday on the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain. It’s also about “understanding mountain culture,” and building community.

“Connecting people — that makes me happy,” she added.

Reichhelm said her nearly lifelong career as a professional skier has taken a toll on her body, but she remains committed to a positive outlook on the sport.

“How lucky am I? I make a living skiing. I'm out here on the hill doing what I love in a beautiful place,” Reichhelm said. “And does my body hurt? Yes. Well, I put some Tylenol and ibuprofen in my pocket. And halfway through the day, I take that, and put a smile on my face and look at the beauty of where I am, and think about how fortunate I am to be doing what I'm doing.”

Reichhelm splits her time between Aspen and Baja when she isn’t traveling the globe; she recently wrapped up a clinic in Snowmass Village, and heads to Alta for another ski adventure next week.