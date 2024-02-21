© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Kim Reichhelm

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published February 21, 2024 at 5:22 PM MST
Kim Reichhelm smiles for a photo at the top of Aspen Mountain on Feb. 21, 2024. After decades of extreme skiing and international ski adventures, Reichhelm remains committed to a positive outlook about the sport: “My glass is more than half full,” she said.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Kim Reichhelm is a legend in the world of extreme skiing: She’s a two-time world champion, and has spent the last 35 years leading women’s ski adventures to the mountains of Japan, Greenland, Chile, and Aspen. She likes to push the envelope — to pursue goals “beyond the best of my possible ability” — but she also recognizes the value in having fun on the mountain.

“Skiing isn't just about how many rounds we make, or how much vertical we skied,” Reichhelm said Wednesday on the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain. It’s also about “understanding mountain culture,” and building community.

“Connecting people — that makes me happy,” she added.

Reichhelm said her nearly lifelong career as a professional skier has taken a toll on her body, but she remains committed to a positive outlook on the sport.

“How lucky am I? I make a living skiing. I'm out here on the hill doing what I love in a beautiful place,” Reichhelm said. “And does my body hurt? Yes. Well, I put some Tylenol and ibuprofen in my pocket. And halfway through the day, I take that, and put a smile on my face and look at the beauty of where I am, and think about how fortunate I am to be doing what I'm doing.”

Reichhelm splits her time between Aspen and Baja when she isn’t traveling the globe; she recently wrapped up a clinic in Snowmass Village, and heads to Alta for another ski adventure next week.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
