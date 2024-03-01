Aspen Public Radio’s live broadcast of World Cup ski racing at Aspen Mountain

Aspen Public Radio hosted a live broadcast of the Stifel Aspen Winternational World Cup ski races on March 1, anchored by Eleanor Bennett in the studio and Kaya Williams at the race course. The show featured race calls from announcers Chris Davenport and Will Gregorak and commentary from Chris “Uncle E” Ernst, as well as an interview with Williams about the culture and history of the event.

This broadcast covers the first run of a giant slalom event; coverage of the second run on Friday and subsequent races this weekend will be aired during Aspen Public Radio’s regularly scheduled newscasts.

You can hear an archived version of Friday’s broadcast using the “Listen” button above. A transcript of Eleanor Bennett’s interview with Kaya Williams will be added this evening.

The production team for this broadcast included Kaya Williams, James Barrs, Daniel Costello, Breeze Richardson, Lauri Jackson, and Lea Tucker. Aspen Public Radio would like to thank Miller Media and Productions and the Aspen Skiing Company for assisting with logistics and technical support.

This broadcast was sponsored in part by the Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado.