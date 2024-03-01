© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio’s live broadcast of World Cup ski racing at Aspen Mountain

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:03 PM MST
A World Cup ski racer slides into the finish area after a giant slalom run during the Stifel Aspen Winternational event at Aspen Mountain on March 1, 2024. Races continue throughout the weekend, with another giant slalom on March 2 and a slalom on March 3.
Aspen Public Radio hosted a live broadcast of the Stifel Aspen Winternational World Cup ski races on March 1, anchored by Eleanor Bennett in the studio and Kaya Williams at the race course. The show featured race calls from announcers Chris Davenport and Will Gregorak and commentary from Chris “Uncle E” Ernst, as well as an interview with Williams about the culture and history of the event.

This broadcast covers the first run of a giant slalom event; coverage of the second run on Friday and subsequent races this weekend will be aired during Aspen Public Radio’s regularly scheduled newscasts.

You can hear an archived version of Friday’s broadcast using the “Listen” button above. A transcript of Eleanor Bennett’s interview with Kaya Williams will be added this evening.

The production team for this broadcast included Kaya Williams, James Barrs, Daniel Costello, Breeze Richardson, Lauri Jackson, and Lea Tucker. Aspen Public Radio would like to thank Miller Media and Productions and the Aspen Skiing Company for assisting with logistics and technical support.

This broadcast was sponsored in part by the Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
