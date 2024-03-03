© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Nadya Bourkovski

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 3, 2024 at 11:21 PM MST
In a chorus of cheers at the World Cup ski races in Aspen, one young fan seemed to scream louder than anyone else.

Nadya Bourkovski, a 15-year-old from Grand Junction, was in the grandstands for all three days of racing — and had plenty of excitement for Swiss skier Marco Odermatt, who won the giant slalom on Friday and Saturday.

“He's such a huge inspiration to me and he's super kind,” Bourkovski said during an interview in the grandstands on Friday.

“He's just such an incredible skier,” she added. “His technique is perfect. … he's amazing.”

Bourkovski, who is also a ski racer, claims to be the biggest Odermatt fan around. But she was thrilled to root for many of the other athletes, too. According to The Aspen Times, Bourkovski is also an artist who draws pictures of skiers like American River Radamus.

Radamus was the top American in Friday’s giant slalom event, finishing 11th. He was 22nd in the other GS on Saturday; Tommy Ford was the top American that day in 16th.
