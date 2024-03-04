Lift Lines: Tommy Ford

American ski racers on the FIS World Cup circuit don’t get many chances to compete on home soil, since the vast majority of their races take place in Europe.

But when the so-called “White Circus” does come stateside, U.S. Ski Team member Tommy Ford said the feeling is hard to beat.

“It doesn’t get much better,” Ford said at the Stifel Aspen Winternational on Saturday.

Ford, who grew up in Oregon, raced two giant slalom events in Aspen, as well as one at Palisades Tahoe the weekend before.

“It’s like coming home,” he said.

And while fans from all over the world cheered from the grandstands, Ford said he appreciated some familiar faces in the crowd.

“It’s cool to see some friends and family here, and bring some inspiration to the youth,” Ford said.

Ford was the top American in Saturday’s GS race, finishing in 16th; his teammate, River Radamus, was the top American in Friday’s giant slalom, with an 11th-place finish.