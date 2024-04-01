© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Lift Lines: David Schadle

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published April 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
A skier crosses the finish line of a slalom race during the Shining Stars Winter Games at Buttermilk Mountain on March 28, 2024. The program offers gear, accommodations and adaptive lessons to kids with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Kelsey Brunner
/
Aspen Public Radio
Ringing cowbells, upbeat music and loud cheers from an enthusiastic crowd formed the soundtrack for the Shining Stars Winter Games on Thursday, as kids with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses competed in a series of slalom races on Buttermilk Mountain.

David Schadle, from Boulder, was watching from the sidelines of the course on Panda Peak. He’s a certified adaptive ski instructor who also works with Foresight Adventure Guides for the Blind in Vail.

He was in Aspen last week to work with the Shining Stars program, and will head to Snowmass Ski Area this week to support the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic.

Schadle is a veteran himself, and after he served in Vietnam, he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. He said his work as an adaptive ski instructor helped him heal and find a new sense of purpose.

“I got myself straightened out and I found this and the rest is history,” Schadle said.

“This is my joy, and it's also my therapy,” he added.

The Shining Stars Winter Games officially concluded last Friday.

The annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic begins Monday, and runs through Sunday. It will welcome hundreds of veterans to Snowmass Village for alpine skiing and snowboarding as well as other sports, like cross-country skiing and curling.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
