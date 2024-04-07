© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Adaptive equipment helps disabled veterans experience 'the thrill and exhilaration of sports' at annual clinic in Snowmass

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published April 7, 2024 at 6:12 PM MDT
An adaptive ski instructor and a veteran in a sit ski cruise toward Fanny Hill during the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic at Snowmass Ski Area on April 4, 2024. The clinic brings in a semi truck trailer filled with adaptive equipment to ensure everyone can experience winter sports.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
An adaptive ski instructor and a veteran in a sit ski cruise toward Fanny Hill during the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic at Snowmass Ski Area on April 4, 2024. The clinic brings in a semi truck trailer filled with adaptive equipment to ensure everyone can experience winter sports.

At the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, an entire semi-truck trailer filled with adaptive equipment ensures that hundreds of participants can get out on the mountain.

The trailer is filled with sit skis and outrigger poles, as well as rigs for upright stability and products like “active hands” that help participants with their grip.

“Back in the day, we would just duct tape people to things, so we love that we have things like that now,” Jessica Quackenbush said while giving a tour of the trailer.

She’s the adaptive sports and equipment coordinator for the Winter Sports Clinic, and has been working at this event for 10 years.

In just a decade, Quackenbush has seen the evolution toward lighter, faster gear that’s easier to maneuver and maintain. She attributes the progress to a larger movement in support of adaptive sports.

“People are seeing it more, we're getting more notice in the Paralympics, … and so it's great to spring that to the forefront,” Quackenbush said.

Plus, she added, “we're seeing a lot of colleges decide to take engineering programs and develop new adaptive equipment.”

The clinic also maintains gear for other activities, like rock climbing and sled hockey, and there are different iterations for bodies of all shapes and sizes, Quackenbush said.

“We're not big on saying ‘no’ around here,” she said. Whatever someone needs to experience the clinic to the fullest, “we'd really like to make it happen.”

She said that this gear can help folks regain a sense of independence after an injury, and give “the thrill and exhilaration of sports back to people who have probably thought that they've lost that at some point.”

The Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic wrapped up on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Aspen Public Radio later this week for a profile of one of the participants: an amputee who finds peace and joy through snowboarding.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
