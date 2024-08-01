Snowmass 50 mountain bikers will take on scenic trails for a chance at glory this weekend

Nearly 200 mountain bikers will hit the trails of Snowmass Village on Saturday for a long-distance race with major views.

Athletes have a few options to tackle the course: Ride two laps solo, for a full 50 miles, team up with another rider, and each take a lap, or ride one lap solo, for a 25-mile race.

Each loop has a challenging 5,000 feet of elevation gain, and according to the race organizer, Aspen Snowmass, the rugged terrain means about 10% of riders will get a flat tire.

The Snowmass 50 covers some of the most popular singletrack in the region, including Sky Mountain Park, Tom Blake and the Rim Trail — so if you’re planning to hit the trails this weekend, you should expect to see a lot of racers who’d appreciate it if you let them pass.

There is prize money at stake for the top 50-mile solo racers, and some athletes are going for a “triple crown” — having already raced the Power of Four ski mountaineering race in February and the ultramarathon last month.