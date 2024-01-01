Kelsey Brunner

Kelsey joined APR's team as News Director in March 2024. Kelsey, an experienced journalist with a passion for multimedia storytelling and local news, brings a wealth of journalistic experience to the role having worked as a photographer, writer, and editor, to cover a wide range of subjects and stories throughout Colorado.

She has lived in Aspen since 2019, and worked as a freelance photographer after serving as the Chief Photographer of The Aspen Times for three years. Before moving to the Roaring Fork Valley, Brunner worked as a photographer at The Denver Post, The Colorado Springs Gazette, and the Greeley Tribune, as well as serving as visuals editor at WOUB Public Media in Athens, Ohio.

Kelsey holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Master of Arts in Photography from Ohio University.

