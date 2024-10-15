Manoush Zomorodi is the host of NPR's TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, whose work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity. TED Radio Hour won the 2023 Ambie award for Best Knowledge, Science, and Tech podcast.

Her book "Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Creative Self" (2017, St. Martin's Press) and her TED Talk (6+ million views) are guides to surviving information overload and the "Attention Economy."

In 2018, Zomorodi founded Stable Genius Productions, where she produced and hosted, among other shows, ZigZag: TED's business podcast about being human. From 2013-2018, she hosted the interactive podcast Note to Self with WNYC Studios, which was named Best Tech Podcast of 2017 by the Academy of Podcasters. Prior to WNYC, Zomorodi reported and produced around the world for BBC News and Thomson Reuters.

Manoush was named one of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business for 2018 and has received various accolades for her work, including The Gracie for Best Radio Host in 2014 and 2018, and a Webby for Best Podcast Host in 2020.

She received a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University in English and Fine Arts.

Manoush is half-Persian and half-Swiss and was born in New York City, where she lives with her family.