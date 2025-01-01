Sara moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2015, from Portsmouth, NH – trading in Sea Level for Elevation. She is a principal partner In TransMountain Media, an advertising and marketing agency representing clients in the hospitality, resort, and outdoor industries, as well as non-profits such as Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Public Radio and others. A graduate of Franklin Pierce University in NH, and a former hearty New Englander, she used to ski race in the “beer league”, driving an hour and a half for 2 runs in sub-zero temps. She now enjoys skiing balmy Aspen/Snowmass.

Sara lives in Basalt with her husband, Dyke, and has 3 daughters scattered between Villanova Univ., Snowmass and Salt Lake City. When she’s not skiing or skinning, Sara may be chillin’ in the river with Maddie the Golden or bike racing on Wednesday nights with the Aspen Cycling Club.