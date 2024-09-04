Wednesday, September 4

On today's newscast: Pitkin County has finalized their airport ballot question — which would reaffirm the commissioners’ authority over the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport — in response to the citizen-sponsored ballot question that aims to strip the board of their power to change the runway without voter approval; Snowmass Village’s town council has approved the ballot language for a major workforce housing project behind town hall; the Colorado GOP continues to face a leadership crisis after a controversial party meeting this weekend; and more.