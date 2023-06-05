Lawn Bash 2023 will celebrate community with volunteer fair, live broadcast, collaboration with Aspen Film, and more!

On Wednesday, June 28, join friends and fellow listeners for a fun, family-friendly gathering to celebrate our remarkable community on the lawn of the Red Brick Center for the Arts (110 E. Hallam St., Aspen, Colo., 81611), from 3-6 p.m.

This FREE annual event first took place in 2016, but was put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic before returning last year with a remarkable conversation on disability and inclusion.

New this year: explore the Lawn Bash 2023 Volunteer Fair to see how you can get involved in building a stronger community through volunteering with one (or more!) of twenty-two nonprofit organizations working all throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, including:

Aspen Animal Shelter

Aspen Strong

Aspen Thrift Shop

AZYEP

Aspen Youth Zone

Aspen Valley Land Trust

Buddy Program

Carbondale Arts

Challenge Aspen

Chris Klug Foundation

English in Action

Gay For Good

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

High Country Volunteers

KDNK

LIFT-UP

A Little Help

Pitkin County Senior Services

Response

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Smiling Goat Ranch

West Mountain Regional COAD

With complimentary treats (while supplies last) from Aspen Mini Donuts, Señor Mango, and Everybody Water, the event will be a celebration!

Meet the Aspen Public Radio team, tour the radio station, and see a live radio broadcast highlighting the event's activities from out on the lawn.

Enjoy free family-friendly programming throughout the afternoon thanks to partnerships with Carbondale Arts —who will be on-site with Rosybelle the Mobile Maker Bus, a dynamic, interactive and accessible mobile arts classroom and maker space— and DanceAspen, presenting a special dance performance live on the Red Brick lawn, along with artist studios open throughout the Red Brick Center for the Arts welcoming visitors.

At 5:00 p.m., we’ll conclude the event at the main stage in front of Aspen Public Radio’s studios with a robust panel discussion on America’s food ecosystem, presented in partnership with Aspen Film. Moderated by 1A host Jenn White, “Food and Country” film director Laura Gabbert, will be joined by a panel of local experts for a discussion exploring some of the big themes of the film – ranchers, farmers, chefs all dealing with changes in the food ecosystem throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to serious questions about how we can do better; with innovators attempting to shake up political and social divides as they explore where our food comes from and how fragile America’s food system has become.

Produced by Aspen residents Melony and Adam Lewis, the film debuted at Sundance Film Festival in January of this year, and will screen for free at 7:00 p.m. at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre (406 E Hopkins Avenue, Aspen).

Aspen Public Radio’s annual Lawn Bash is free for all, with donations welcome in support of non-profit broadcast journalism. Bring your own blanket and chairs.

Support for Lawn Bash 2023 has generously been provided by Alpine Bank, Colorado Site Services, FrankCrum, ACRA, Aspen Community Foundation, and Everybody Water.

***

About Aspen Public Radio: Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is overseen by Roaring Fork Public Radio, Inc. with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.

