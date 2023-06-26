New! Aspen Music Festival and School Sunday concerts broadcasting live each week, beginning July 2

The Aspen Music Festival and School and Aspen Public Radio are pleased to announce that, as part of a new partnership agreement, Sunday afternoon concerts will now be carried live on Aspen Public Radio each week starting Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The Sunday 4pm Aspen Festival Orchestra concerts have been the signature summer experience in Aspen for well more than 50 years, with generations enjoying the beautiful music and summer afternoon under the graceful curves of the Music Tent, or on the enveloping Karetsky Music Lawn.

Now, for the first time, listeners up and down the valley, wherever they are, can listen to the concerts live on Aspen Public Radio at 91.5 in Aspen and 88.9 throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, Rifle to Eagle, and online at www.aspenpublicradio.org. The weekly broadcast will be hosted by longtime classical music host Chris Mohr.

Mohr will also be once again producing and broadcasting “Festival Notes” each morning to inform the community what is happening at the festival each day, beginning Thursday, June 29.

“It’s a true pleasure to be able to share more widely the beauty and joy of these Sunday afternoons through Aspen Public Radio,” says Laura Smith, Vice President for Marketing and Communications. “They are one of life’s loveliest life rituals, and a core part of Aspen’s unique community.”

“It has been a long-time dream of Aspen Public Radio to be able to bring these iconic weekly concerts to a wider audience by broadcasting them as live performances from the Aspen Music Festival and School,” shared Breeze Richardson, Executive Director of Aspen Public Radio. “As someone who has benefitted from classical music in my life, I am thrilled to be connecting our community through the sounds of the Benedict Music Tent each Sunday.”

In addition to the new live broadcasts, there are now lower-price tickets available at both Sunday afternoon and Friday evening orchestra concerts so more may come experience the power of live performance in person. “It is part of a larger initiative to reach out to the community and touch more lives with music,” says Smith. Tickets are $45/$65/$90. Find more information or purchase at www.aspenmusicfestival.com.

Aspen Public Radio is grateful to long-time donors Judith Barnard and Michael Fain for making these broadcasts possible.