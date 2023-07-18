Tune in for Live Broadcasts from the 2023 Aspen Security Forum

The 14th annual Aspen Security Forum begins today, exploring the technological, security, economic, and geopolitical risks that lie just “over the horizon,” while working creatively and jointly to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The event will convene global leaders from Washington and the world over, international institutions, private sector C-suites, and civil society to address pressing questions about responsible development, global tensions, new domains of competition, and what a more forward-leaning business and economic strategy could look like around the world.

Since 2013, Aspen Public Radio has been bringing listeners coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and will do so once again this year, broadcasting a session live each day, Wednesday, July 19, through Friday, July 21, available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org.

This year's broadcast schedule will include the following sessions:

Wednesday, July 19: 2:10 pm-2:45 pm MT | Final Frontier: Space Strategy for the Future

Featuring:



Salvator 'Tory' Bruno , CEO, United Launch Alliance

, CEO, United Launch Alliance John Plumb , Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, U.S. Department of Defense

, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, U.S. Department of Defense Ezinne Uzo-Okoro , Assistant Director for Space Policy, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

, Assistant Director for Space Policy, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Moderator: David Ignatius, Columnist, The Washington Post

Thursday, July 20: 1:55 pm-2:40 pm MT | What’s Next for Ukraine?

Featuring:



Colin Kahl , Senior Fellow, Stanford University, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, U.S. Department of Defense

, Senior Fellow, Stanford University, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, U.S. Department of Defense Oleksandra Matviichuk , Head, Centre for Civil Liberties, Ukraine and Nobel Peace Laureate

, Head, Centre for Civil Liberties, Ukraine and Nobel Peace Laureate Bjoern Seibert , Head of Cabinet, President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

, Head of Cabinet, President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen Philip Zelikow , White Burkett Miller Professor of History, University of Virginia; Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

, White Burkett Miller Professor of History, University of Virginia; Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University Moderator: Susan Glasser, Staff Writer, The New Yorker

Friday, July 21: 12:00 pm-12:30 pm MT | New Technologies and Old Treaties: Are International Limits on Weapons Still Possible?

Featuring:



Mark T. Esper , Partner and Board Member, Red Cell Venture Capital, and 27th Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense

, Partner and Board Member, Red Cell Venture Capital, and 27th Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense Bonnie D. Jenkins , Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, U.S. Department of State

, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, U.S. Department of State Anja Manuel , Executive Director, Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum

, Executive Director, Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum Moderator: David Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent, The New York Times

Click here to read the full message from Anja Manuel, Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum.

Review the complete 2023 schedule here: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/2023-asf-agenda

Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.